Možnosti stanovení únosnosti mikropiloty na základě zkoušky tahovou silou

English Synopsis

Contribution to the Possibility of Determining the Bearing Capacity of a Micropile Based on a Tensile Force Test of the Micropile

The determination of the bearing capacity of the micropile from the tensile bearing capacity is based on a comparison of the results of compressive and tensile loading tests of micropiles, which were performed on an external test load frame. The micropiles were first tested with compressive forces and later after about one year the same micropiles were tested with tensile forces. Four grouted micropiles with a length of 3 m, which were installed in loess clays, were tested. The result of the tests are graphs of the dependence of the settlement and extraction of the micropile on the applied forces. These graphs are compared and it is looked for a dependency that would make possible an estimation of the bearing capacity of a micropile in compression from the tensile test.