Výpočetní metody pro návrh základových konstrukcí u ČSN 73 1004

English Synopsis

ČSN 731004 Geotechnical Design – Foundations, Requirements for Calculation Methods

The paper deals with the new Czech standard ČSN 731004 Geotechnical Design – Foundations, Requirements for calculation methods, published in July 2020. The subject of this standard ase simple calculation methods for the design of foundation structures based mostly on conventional analytical methods validated by long-term use not only in the Czech Republic. The standard applies to flat foundation structures, bored piles and displacement piles, micropiles and jet-grouted columns for axial loading. The standard is primarily intended for structures falling under 2. geotechnical category.