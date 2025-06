Navrhování ocelových stavebních konstrukcí pro opětovné využití

English Synopsis

Contemporary construction emphasizes minimizing the impact of industrial production on the environment and preventing waste generation. This approach opens up space for meaningful objectives, such as reusing building structures and their elements - a practice that has been common for centuries. Today's goals can be achieved particularly by restoring and circulating existing structural elements, both in construction and other industrial sectors - without the need for their separation or recycling into basic materials. These processes are now feasible due to advanced industrial technologies and efficient supply chains. The contribution is based on materials from the ADVANCE project and a seminar by the Department of Steel Structures at CTU in Prague.