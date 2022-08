Vzpěrné délky ocelových oblouků. Část 2: Trojkloubové oblouky

English Synopsis

Buckling Lengths of Steel Arches. Part 2: Three-hinged Arches

Part 2 covers buckling lengths of three-hinged arches both with the crown hinge of a fork type (in the arch plane) and a full type (both in and out of the arch plane). The article follows the Part 1 [1] which deals with two-hinged and built-in arches. All studies present three uniform loading patterns (vertical along the arch length, vertical to the arch plan or radial to the arch axis). Buckling lengths of the equivalent straight (Euler’s) column with the constant axial force corresponding to maximal axial arch force in the arch bases are presented in the form of graphs for CHS (circular hollow sections), various open rolled IPE and HEB sections.