Demolice budov Transgasu a výstavba nových objektů nad Vinohradskými tunely

English Synopsis

The Demolition of the Transgas Buildings and the New Projects above the Vinohrady Tunnels

After the demolition of the brutalist Transgas building on Vinohradská street in Prague, whose buildings were situated above the historic Vinohrady tunnels II and III, the Vinohradská Administrative Center and the completion of building no. 345 “Above the Museum” will be built. Both buildings have a foundation joint immediately above the lining of the existing tunnels. The paper describes the main phases of construction, the character and size of the deformation affecting the stone block lining of tunnels.