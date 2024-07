Úroveň dosiahnutí návrhovej odolnosti CLT panelov v ohybe a hodnoty predpätia

English Synopsis

The bonding of solid timber panels and fresh concrete for shear bonding is considered to be very effective and almost perfectly rigid, but the effect of concrete shrinkage is negatively reflected in the increase in deflection. Elimination of these deflections is only possible by sufficient uplift, which cannot be achieved by conventional bracing during construction, but only by prestressing. The technical solution of the prestressed prestressed CLT-concrete panel consisted of buckling the CLT panel in the clamping device up to the level of 1/100 of the span and the subsequent application of adhesive and fresh concrete. After the concrete hardened and the anchorage was released, the prestressing was introduced into the clamped panel. The measurements confirmed that the chosen prestress value to achieve the design flexural resistance of the CLT panels proved to be adequate and sufficient to eliminate deflection from the action of self weight and concrete shrinkage.