Rotačná tuhosť prípojov v drevených konštrukciách s Alumidi konzolami

English Synopsis

Rotational Stiffness of Timber Connections Using Alumidi Connectors

This paper is a theoretical research of semi-rigid timber connections using modern fasteners Rothoblaas Alumidi. These connectors allow for semi-rigid behaviour. The aim of the research is the examination of the real behaviour of structural connections with real constants of rigidity. The rotational stiffness is calculated according to [1] and it is verified by the method of deflection of virtual bending moment. The results of the numerical calculation will be confronted with experimental verification of the connections. Concurrently with the experiment, the axial loaded grip nails will be examined in order to determine the value of slip modulus.