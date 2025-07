Metoda hodnocení minimalizace negativních vlivů na zdraví a životní prostředí u stavebních výrobků s použitím VEP jako náhrady přírodních materiálů

English Synopsis

Assessment Methodology of Minimizing Negative Effects on Health and the Environment in Construction Products Using BEP as a Substitute of Natural Materials

The aim of the methodology is to establish a procedure for the safe use of fly ash from coal combustion in construction products. The development of this methodology was part of project no. FW01010195, titled “Advanced Manufacturing Technologies for the Strategic Utilization and Storage of By-Products of Energy Production (BEP)”. The methodology is intended to serve as a basis for decision-making regarding the handling of these materials for companies engaged in the production of construction products containing fly ash, state administration officials, the Czech Environmental Inspectorate (ČIŽP), certification bodies, regulatory authorities, and other relevant stakeholders.