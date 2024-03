Ověření k-hodnoty pomocí trvanlivosti

English Synopsis

K-Value Verification Using Durability

This article deals with the possibility of assessing the k-value of power plant fly ash using durability. For cement mortars with replacement of 10, 20 and 30 % of Portland blended cement with fly ash, compressive strengths, efficiency indices, depth of talc water seepage and depth of carbonation were determined for ages of 7, 28, 60 and 90 days. For individual cement substitutes, k-values were determined for a given age using the relationship between water coefficient and compressive strength. According to the results of the hardness tests, the determined k-values were assessed and the k-values that are safe for the use of power plant fly ash in the aggressive environment XC and XD were determined.