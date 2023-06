Napojenie novej nosnej konštrukcie na pôvodný nosný systém

English Synopsis

The paper deals with the design of the load-bearing structure for the building, where some load-bearing elements have already been realized in the 1st PP and 1st NP according to the original architectural design. The design had to take into account not only the new concept of the load-bearing system of the upper building, but also the change of the position of the communication cores. For better coordination and tracking of the changes, the entire project was developed using BIM processes.