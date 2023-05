Vplyv dažďa na prírodný kameň ako stavebný materiál

English Synopsis

The Effect of Wind-driven Rain on the Sandstone from Eastern Slovakia

In the past, natural stone was among the most used building materials in the Renaissance and Gothic periods. On the territory of the Slovak Republic, sandstone was used for its suitable properties, good compressive strength, appearance, and good machinability. Sandstones still form the supporting elements of sacral and public historical buildings. These building structures are exposed to the weather because the surface finish consists of capillary-active materials or none. From the point of view of monument protection, it is not possible to propose hydrophobic modifications and therefore water coming from driving rain can be absorbed into these structures of historical buildings. This article describes the absorption and redistribution of water in structures using one-dimensional computational simulations of liquid water transfer in selected sandstones from eastern Slovakia using a simulation tool. The results are compared with German sandstones.