Textilní beton a zhodnocení jeho chování za zvýšené teploty

English Synopsis

Textile-reinforced Concrete and its Behavior at Elevated Temperature

Textile-reinforced concrete is currently a newly developed material and can be used as an alternative to traditional reinforced concrete structures.It is a combination of high-performance concrete, textile carbon reinforcement, and its synthetic matrix. The main advantages of textile-reinforced concrete are its mechanical properties, while retaining a subtle structural character,and excellent resistance against atmospheric corrosion. Currently, textile-reinforced concrete is used mainly for non-load-bearing structures; however, more widespread usage in load-bearing structures is predicted. This article serves as an evaluation of textile-reinforced concrete in load-bearing structures from the fire safety of buildings‘ point of view as well asa stating prospective limitations resulting from the requirements of the set of standards series CSN 73 08xx.