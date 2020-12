Klimatická zatížení v nové generaci Eurokódů

English Synopsis

Climatic Actions in New Generation of Eurocodes

Development of the second generation of Eurocodes for climatic actions in the framework of the technical subcommittee CEN/TC250/SC1 is nearly finished. Revised Eurocodes should be more transparent, user-friendly and provide information about the basis of climatic actions and their effects on structures. National selection of the National Determined Parameters is expected to be given in the National Annexes including updated climatic maps.