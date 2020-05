Kvantifikace udržitelnosti betonových konstrukcí

English Synopsis

Quantification of Sustainability of Concrete Structures

The concept of sustainable development is becoming increasingly popular worldwide. The intensive debate on sustainability issues in the construction industry has led to the development and implementation of various systems for defining and assessing the sustainability of buildings around the world. Concrete is one of the most important and useful materials in the construction sector, which, unfortunately, has an adverse impact on the environment, it is evident that correct procedures for designing concrete structures need to be created. In this paper is an indicator expressing quality, with regard to sustainability, is determined using information on concrete performance characteristics, service life and environmental impact, enabling the quantification and comparison of various cases.