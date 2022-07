Vyhodnocení vlivu cestovního ruchu na tržní hodnotu nemovitých věcí při oceňování nemovitostí s rezidenční funkcí

English Synopsis

Evaluation of the Influence of Tourism, on the Market Value of Immovable Property, in Valuation of Real Estate with Residential Function

In preparing an expert opinion, estimate or valuation of any real estate, account should be taken not only of the type of property and the purpose of the valuation, but also of all factors which more or less affect their value or may affect it, in such a way that the slightest influence is incorporated. as a result of the award. One of these influences is tourism, in terms of the number of tourists who visit this locality. The impact of tourism on the market value of recreational facilities, residential real estate and other commercial purposes has already been partially mapped. However, the impact of tourism on the market value of residential properties has not yet been mapped and there are currently no relevant valuation procedures that can assess this impact. The following text contains an evaluation of one, as yet very little explored, intangible factor that may affect the price of real estate.