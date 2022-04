Stanovenie experimentálnej únosnosti pilót

English Synopsis

Determination of Experimenal Bearing Capacity Piles

The article is focused on the evaluation of the static load test of piles by various methods. The aim of the evaluation is to obtain design values of the experimental bearing capacity of the piles. The analysis contains evaluated 10 static load tests performed on large-diameter piles of various lengths, which are located in the same engineering geological district and are made as drilled piles with a casing. Each test is evaluated according to STN 73 1002, according to the Brinch Hansen method 80% criterion and according to the Davisson method of ultimate strength.