Mikrovyztužování zemin vlákny zhotovenými pomocí 3D tisku

English Synopsis

Fibre-reinforced Soil by 3D Printed Fibre

Fibre reinforcing of the soils is one of the methods used for improving the properties of the soils. The many research papers were interested in the fibre reinforcing however, used fibres were straight with smooth surface usually. These properties may not ensure sufficient interaction between soil aggregates and fibres. This disadvantage could eliminate by modification of shape or surface of each fibre and achieve a higher strength of the soil-fibre composite. In this paper is present the soil reinforcing by fibres manufactured by 3D printer. The fibres with the various shapes were made and tested. In the case of the modified fibres, the higher peak strength of the composite occurred.