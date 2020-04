Neodborné zásahy do nosných konštrukcií panelových budov

English Synopsis

Non-professional Intervention in the Load-bearing Structure of Panel Buildings

The construction of precast hous consists of prefabricated concrete walls and floor slabs. These elements through joints form rigid spatial (so-called box) load-bearing system. The prefbricated elements of this system were designed for certain layout and static possibilities of the panel system. All additional interventions in the load-bearing structure must be thoroughly investigated. If necessary, it is also necessary to propose a suitable way of strengthening the weakened parts of the load-bearing system.