Výstavba bytových domů v období 1. republiky podle tehdy platných stavebních předpisů

English Synopsis

Construction of Residential Buildings in the Period of the First Republic Using the Building Regulations in Force at that Time

The paper focuses on the issue of permitting the construction of apartment buildings in the period of the First Republic, with a focus on the then building regulations. The paper uses the example of the construction of a specific apartment building in Brno to present the then system of building permits, selected technical requirements for the construction of apartment buildings, including the cost of permits and the possibility of obtaining a state contribution for construction.