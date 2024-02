Druhá generace Eurokódů pro zatížení staveb v závěrečné etapě své tvorby

English Synopsis

The revision of the EN 1991 Eurocodes for structural loads is in its final stages of development. The Technical Sub-Commission has received comments from member countries which will be incorporated subsequently. The following text provides an update on the status of the finalisation of the revision of prEN 1991 Loads. Formally, the introductory chapters as well as the figures and relationships have been modified to be consistent with document N1250, which sets out the requirements for the production of Eurocodes both technically and editorially. Modifications have also been made to the titles of the load sections of the Eurocodes.