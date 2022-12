Průzkum historického vodojemu v zauhlovací věži ve Vratislavicích

English Synopsis

As a part of the Program for the Support of Applied Research and Development of National and Cultural Identity (NAKI II) of the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the research project “Water Towers – Identification, Documentation, Presentation, New Use” is under investigation by the Water Management Research Institute of TG Masaryk and co-researcher the Faculty of Civil Engineering of CTU in Prague. The mission of the project is to process the historical development of the water towers in our territory and to make this cultural heritage accessible to a wide range of interested parties. The project aims at preserving the cultural heritage for the next generation and preserving technical monuments.