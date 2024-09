Principy osazování a zakreslování otvorových výplní – Díl 2: Dveře

English Synopsis

Principles of Installation and Drawing Opening Fillers - Part 2: Doors

The article focused on the issue of installing door panels in interior vertical load-bearing and partition structures. The paper presents selected types of door panels primarily used in apartments and family houses, describes the principles of their installation, and their depiction in drawing documentation in accordance with the ČSN 01 3420 standard for drawing construction parts. It is necessary to correctly and clearly apply the rules of the standard to the depiction of currently used door panels.