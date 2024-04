Principy osazování a zakreslování otvorových výplní – Díl 1: Okna

English Synopsis

The article is focused on the issue of installing windows in external walls and their drawing in accordance with the standard ČSN 01 3420 Construction drawings - Presentation of general arrangement drawings. The paper highlights the obsolescence of previous solutions in light of current requirements for the energy efficiency of buildings and technological advancements in construction. Specifically, it is focused on the principles of installing opening fillings, including thermal and technical requirements, and technological aspects. It is shown that incorporating new technological processes and energy efficiency requirements necessitates reflecting these changes in the project documentation as well. Furthermore, the article addresses the depiction of current solutions in construction practice in accordance with the ČSN 01 3420 standard at scales of 1:50 and 1:20.