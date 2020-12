Pokles únosnosti stavebních materiálů a staveb v důsledku nezvládnutí srážkových vod

English Synopsis

Decrease in the Bearing Capacity of Building Materials and Building Structures Due to the Effects of Rainwater on Examples of Faults of Churches of the Broumov Group

This contribution deals with damage to buildings and building materials due to bad manage of rainwater regime. Effects are divided according to location of damage. First, the damage of roofs and roof trusses is presented, which are followed by examples of damage to the enclosure walls. The most attention, including numerical 3D modeling, is devoted to damage to foundation structures and foundations.