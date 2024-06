Numerická a experimentální analýza MNC spojů dřevěných konstrukcí

English Synopsis

The paper deals with the experimental and numerical analysis of MNC (Multiple Nail Connectors) connections of wooden elements. In laboratory tests, the MNC connections of wooden elements stressed in tension along and perpendicular to the grain were analyzed. The elements of the tested joints were made of both C24 structural timber and GL24h glulam, as well as glulam laminated timber (LVL Ultralam-R). The experimental results were then compared with a numerical model in SCIA Engineer and with an analytical calculation according to the applicable standards.