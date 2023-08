Zkušenosti z výroby spřažené dřevo-UHPC konstrukce

English Synopsis

The paper presents the results of the experimental development of an innovative bridge system consisting of glulam beams coupled with a bridge deck made of prefabricated UHPC panels. The paper presents the proposed bridge system and the experimental programme carried out, which included, among other things, the verification of the flexural strength of the thin UHPC panels and the production of a 1:1 scale prototype of the test timber-concrete structure, followed by a load test of the whole structure and subsequently of the UHPC bridge deck panels themselves. The paper is mainly focused on the design, fabrication and testing of the UHPC bridge deck.