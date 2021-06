Vlhkostní vlastnosti smrkového dřeva

English Synopsis

Hygroscopic Properties of Spruce Wood

In simplified engineering calculations, the thermal-technical properties of wood are considered to be constant, but in real conditions they are moisture-dependent. This paper deals with the long-term measurement of absorbency at different initial and boundary conditions for the formulation of the coefficient of liquid water transport in wood for advanced computer modelling. A measurement procedure was designed to eliminate the effect of moisture transport in the measurement of water capillary uptake during partial immersion.