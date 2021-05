Diagnostika dřevěných konstrukcí a metody pro hodnocení dřevěných prvků

English Synopsis

Diagnosis of Wooden Structures and Methods for Evaluation of Wood Elements

The present time in the Czech Republic brings a number of diagnostic problems and therefore the diagnostics is currently a widely used field for structural assessment. Otherwise, this is not the case with wooden structures. The paper presents groups of diagnostic methods used for diagnostics of wooden elements built into the structure, which are divided according to invasiveness (non-destructive, semi-destructive and destructive). For each group, the methods that are appropriate to the appropriate group and their brief description are named.