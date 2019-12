Vliv opracování na únosnost a tuhost dubového spojovacího prostředku

English Synopsis

Influence of manufacturing techniques on bearing capacity of oak dowel

Oak dowels find its use in carpentry joints, reconstructions of buildings and, also, dowel-joined CLT panels put together without adhesives. The article deals with influence of manufacturing techniques and shape of the cross-section on the bearing capacity of the dowels. Round shape (turning and perforation through steel hole) and hand hawing to the octagonal shape was tested. The results show negligible influence of manufacturing techniques on studied quantity.