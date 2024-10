Možnosti recyklace fotovoltaických panelů a jejich využití pro složky kompozitů ve stavební výrobě

English Synopsis

Possibilities of Waste Processing from the Recycling of Photovoltaic Panels as a Component of Composites Usable in Building Production

The article presents a project submitted by TAČR in the Environment for Life section 2. The goal of the project is to find the application of recycled glass fractions from photovoltaic panels in the field of construction. The project focuses on three basic silicate building materials, which are able to incorporate glass recyclate shards into their structure during the hydration, firing and melting process. The paper specifies the first results of testing possibilities for use of glass recyclate from photovoltaic panels for concrete masonry units. It compares particular recipes and its physical and mechanical properties with the main focus on the compressive strength. It then compares the values of these recipes with the values of commonly used composite materials for masonry units without recyclates.