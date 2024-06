Modelování membránových stěn pomocí časově závislého elasto-plastického materiálového modelu

English Synopsis

Modelling of Diaphragm Walls Using Time-dependent Elasto-plastic Material Model

The main theme of this paper is the usage of the advanced time-dependent elasto-plastic material model for diaphragm walls modeling. First, a theory of time-dependent behaviour is briefly introduced. Next, the Shotcrete material model is described and calibration of materiál model in long term conditions based on laboratory testing is done. Finally, a real boundary value problem of deep excavation supported by diaphragm walls with the strut is solved. Reached values of intemal forces and deformations reached using different modelling methods are compared and discussed.