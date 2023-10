Parametrická štúdia šmykovej odolnosti predpätého nosníka I prierezu

English Synopsis

Parametric Study of Shear Resistance of Prestressed I Beam

The prepared experimental program focused on the shear resistance of presstressed beams with bonded tendons needed to develop a parametric study, focused on the shear resistance of the designed beams. In the contribution, a parametric study of beam with I - cross section type DPS VP I/10 with total length of 7,0 m and a height of 0.6 m with different levels of prestress and different levels of shear reinforcement is processed. The standardized reinforcement of the cross-section used in practice is supplemented by longitudinal bars. Different design approaches were used to determine the shear resistance of the beam.