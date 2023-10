Analýza šmykového a ohybového správania nosníkov z betónu z recyklovaného kameniva

English Synopsis

Analysis of Behaviour of Beams of Recycled Aggregate Concrete Subjected to Shear and Flexural Load

This paper deals with the effect of recycled aggregate in concrete beams that are subjected to flexural and shear stresses. The beams are reinforced with two types of longitudinal bearing reinforcement. The reliability factor is slightly reduced. For concrete with recycled aggregate, it is 3 % for EC2 and 5 % for prEC2. For concrete with recycled aggregate, brick aggregate it is 13 % for EC2 and 14 % for prEC2.

The reduced modulus of elasticity does not affect the results. The coefficient of variation for reinforced beams GFRP reinforcement is 6.98 % for beams with 10 mm reinforcement and 9.40 % for beams with 16 mm reinforcement. The coefficient of variation for beams reinforced with 10 mm diameter steel reinforcement is 16,79 %, and for beams reinforced with 16 mm diameter steel reinforcement is 9,87 %