Vplyv recyklovaných oceľových vlákien na vlastnosti čerstvého a zatvrdnutého betónu

English Synopsis

Effect Recycled Steel Fibers on the Properties of Fresh and Hardened Concrete

Modern trends in civil engineering are focused at reducing the comprehensive carbon footprint. One way to reduce a building structure's carbon footprint is to replace conventional building materials with suitable alternatives from recycled materials. These products also include recycled steel fibers from waste tires, which have a great potential for use in the form of dispersed reinforcement in concrete. Waste material from industrial production thus creates the possibility of its transformation into a recovered raw material within the so-called circular economy. This paper is focused on evaluation of the fibers in terms of geometric and mechanical properties, as well as experimental research on the properties of fresh and hardened concrete with different doses of recycled steel fibers.