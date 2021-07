Zacílená rentgenová tomografie s vysokým rozlišením

English Synopsis

High Resolution Region of Interest X-ray Tomography

The method of X-ray micro-tomography is increasingly used in the research of material characteristics and fracture behavior of building materials. It brings promising results in the field of three-dimensional observation and quantification of microstructure elements, including fracture objects. However, with the standard approach to the tomographic data acquisition, the achievable resolution is severely limited by the size of the examined object resulting in a reduction or even complete loss of useful information regarding, for example, the shape and size of the fracture process zone. For this reason, the possibilities of tomographic targetting of the region of interest with a higher achievable resolution than the usual limit of the tomographic systems have been tested in this work.