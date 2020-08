Studium náchylnosti cementových malt a betonů ke karbonataci

English Synopsis

Study of Susceptibility of Cement Mortars and Concretes to Carbonation

Carbonatation of concrete (or possibly of cement grout) is a slow destructive process, which continuously causes the change of pH, the corrosion of reinforcement, up to the total loss of strength and cohesion of concrete. It seems, however, that the carbonatation process can be partially influenced by a composition of concrete mixture and by perfect dumping. Greater batches of cement, preferably portland cement, guarantee the best natural preservation of concrete. On the contrary, negative effects of carbonatation demonstrate themselves stronger in the worse dumped concrete and also in concrete with excess of batching water. Finding a suitable recipe for a concrete mixture together with a perfect processing technology lead to a significant prolongation of lifetime of concrete constructions exposed to invasive action of gaseous carbon dioxide.