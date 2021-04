Stanovení rychlosti eroze a erodibility průsakové cesty v píscích

English Synopsis

Rate of Erosion and Erodibility Calculation During Backward Erosion Piping in Sands

Internal erosion is one of the most common causes of failure of hydraulic structures. A special case is a backward erosion piping during which an exceeding of critical hydraulic gradient occurs on the edge of the structure foundation interface. This becomes especially dangerous for the structure when the foundation consists of sand or very sandy soil that is very easy to erode. The sand property of erodibility is not yet fully described. In this paper, an experimental device used for the rate of erosion determination for a picked sand is presented as well as a calculation of the erosion coefficient which is usually used to describe soil erodibility. Furthermore, the paper contains critical hydraulic gradients during which the erosion occurred.