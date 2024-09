Recyklované plastové kompozity využiteľné v stavebníctve

English Synopsis

Recycled Plastics in Construction, their Applications and Composites Usable in Construction Practice

Plastic waste in the construction industry can consist of various plastics such as polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC, ABS, polystyrene, polycarbonate. Plastic waste in construction can come from packaging, insulation and other materials. Plastic waste not generated in the construction industry is also recoverable. The best way is to recycle plastic waste into materials that can be used for building materials, fillings, structures, etc. They can also be used in the production of lightweight concrete.