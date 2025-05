Půdní vestavby a nadstavby ve zděných stavbách (2. část)

English Synopsis

Loft Extensions and Superstructures in Masonry Buildings (Part 2)

The second and final part of the article on the design of loft extensions and superstructures in masonry buildings deals with other possibilities of increasing the load-bearing capacity of existing wooden floor structures. It also discusses the reinforcement of reinforced concrete ceilings and ceiling structures with rolled steel profiles. Finally, the possibility of increasing the clear height of the loft space and the special features of superstructures.