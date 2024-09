Návrh ploché dřevěné střechy dle pravidel CSS

English Synopsis

In the architecture of the 20th century, as well as in contemporary modern architecture, we can observe the high popularity of flat roof constructions in massive constructions of masonry and monolithic structures. It is therefore logical that there are many practical rules for this type of flat roof construction. There are not so many technical rules and recommendations for flat roof structures made of wood and in wooden buildings in Czech and Slovak countries due to the loss of traditions for this material and details during the socialist period. Therefore, the need for low prices has in the recent past enabled the realisation of flat roof projects made of wood and in wooden buildings, which, due to both incorrect planning and errors in implementation, have led to damage to the structures. In response to these problems on the market, the Slovak Roofers Association had a technical committee created. The task of the commission is to compile a complement to the CSS rules for the construction of flat roofs made of wood and in wooden buildings. The inspiration is the currently valid STN standards, supplemented by good examples of constructions and details of compositions from the D-A-CH countries, which have a long tradition with wood as a material in constructions.