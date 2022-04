Realizácia a prvotné výsledky merania extenzívnych vegetačných striech na Žilinskej univerzite

English Synopsis

Green roofs are considered one of the best ways to eliminate summer overheating, mitigate climate change, or reduce the urban heat island effect. The winter season and its impact on building energy consumption are often overlooked. This paper deals with experimental measurement of the different green roof samples. The impact on the membrane temperatures is analyzed for two green roof and compared with the regular single ply flat roof and with gravel covered one. Initial results are provided for short time period of each seasons. Also the impact of the rain and water retention is showed.