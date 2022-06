Zhodnocení deseti let zelených komerčních budov v ČR

English Synopsis

10 Years of (R)evolution of Green Commercial Real Estate in Czech Republic

At the end of 2021, there are more than 500 commercial properties in the Czech Republic that hold active green certification. Cumulatively, this is more than 5,000,000 m2 of leasable area, which is already a significant phenomenon, which has established the entire sustainability agenda in the field of modern commercial real estate. The paper presents the development of green certifications in the Czech environment in various phases over the last decade, and the debate about the motives of individual actors and further measurement of this phenomenon with possible future impacts on real estate valuation with respect to environmental and energy profile.