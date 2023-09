Enviromentální požadavky ocelových stavebních výrobků

English Synopsis

Environmental issues, the impact of the Green Deal on building materials, carbon footprint assessment and other related issues have recently become increasingly frequent topics of discussion throughout the EU. In this context, a number of European legislative provisions are being prepared that also impact building products, including steel. European steel producers are seeking to meet the requirements of the legislation through their investment and innovation plans, taking into account the reduction of the environmental impact of steel production. Part of the set of environmental management methods assessing the environmental impact of steel production is the LCA method - Life Cycle Assessment, which includes EPDs relating to the environmental performance of the steel products produced.