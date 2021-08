Syntéza žárovzdorné forsterit-spinelové keramiky z různých vstupních surovin

English Synopsis

Synthesis of Refractory Forsterite-spinel Ceramics from Different Raw Materials

This article examines the process for the synthesis of forsterite–spinel refractory ceramics from different raw materials. Raw materials were milled, mixed in different ratios and sintered at 1500 °C for 2 h. Sintered samples were characterized by XRD and SEM. Porosity, water absorption, bulk density, refractoriness, refractoriness under load and thermal shock resistance were also investigated. The impact of different raw material mixtures was investigated in accordance with the resulting properties and microstructure of all fired samples. Presence of spinel in fired samples led to improved microstructural and mechanical properties and thermal shock resistance. In particular, mixtures with 10–20 % of spinel had the most promising results.