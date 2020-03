Současný stav přípravy 2. generace Eurokódů pro zásady navrhování a zatížení

English Synopsis

Current State of Development of 2nd Generation of Eurocodes for Basis of Design and Actions

Eurocodes EN 1991 for the basis of structural design and EN 1991 for actions, currently under development in the Technical Committee CEN/TC 250, should be more user-friendly in the 2nd generation of Eurocodes. They will provide basic design procedures, new types of actions and improved theoretical models which will be applied for the design of structures. For effective and economic implementation of 2nd gneration of Eurocodes into the systém of Czech standards, correct decision on National Determined Parameters is needed.