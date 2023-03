Vliv nasycení vodou na elektrickou vodivost silikátových kompozitů

English Synopsis

Electrically conductive composite materials are now commonly used in many industrial applications including building materials. One of the possible applications is as a resistive sensor. These sensors have been designed to monitor the internal structural changes of building materials incorporated into a structure and predict their durability, overloading or defects. The most commonly used composite materials are silicate or biopolymer with carbon-based fillers. This paper is focused on the study of the microstructure of silicate electrically conductive composites with graphite-based fillers. The microstructure shape of the fillers was chosen to maintain the highest possible conductivity. Furthermore, the influence of the degree of water saturation on the electrically conductive properties of the silicate composite was studied.