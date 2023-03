Vývoj pohledu na problematiku výskytu alkalicko-křemičité reakce v betonu

English Synopsis

Development of a Perspective on the Problem of Alkali-silica Reaction

Alkali-silica reaction of aggregate with components of cement (AE - Alkaline Expansion) are among the factors causing degradation of concrete. Within a few years or decades of concrete aging, at the surface of aggregates containing reactive form of silica, a cover layer occurs. This layer is capable of expansion due to water absorption. The process is called alcali-silica reaction (ASR).