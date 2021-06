Vývoj parametrů nabídky nemovitostí

English Synopsis

The Effect of the Developmet of Supply Parameters on the House Selling Price

The paper deals with the development of parameters of the offer for sale (already realized price) real estate. In the conducted research, bid prices are monitored for the duration of their bid until the transaction is realized as indicators of the efficiency of the real estate market. Within the framework of microeconomic research, a database has been created, namely of family houses in the district of Brno - venkov. In the database, the bid price, the selling price and the duration of the bid, including individual changes in the bid price during the bid period, are known for a particular immovable item. The article includes a foreign search of articles dealing with the liquidity of real estate, as well as the development of liquidity memory parameters for family houses in the Brno-venkov district from 2017 to the present.