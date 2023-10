Ochrana dřeva, trvanlivost povrchové úpravy dřevěných fasád a teras

English Synopsis

The protection of wood in wooden buildings does not seem to be very important due to their location in use class 1 or 2 according to ČSN EN 335, but it is particularly suitable for timber elements that are located close to the foundation slab or are difficult to replace. It follows from the majority of recurring defects, for example plumbing failures, leaks through the roof, facade, inappropriate terrain height around the base plate or as a result of a tornado, that it is necessary to protect at least the foundation threshold according to the structure of the wooden building, preferably up to use class 4 according to ČSN EN 335, which is only possible by pressure impregnation.