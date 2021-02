Výhody a nevýhody jednotlivých typov zosilnenia lokálně podopretej stropnej dosky

English Synopsis

In practice, we often encounter renovations of buildings where the shear resistance of flat slabs is not sufficient. The reason for strengthening in order to increase in the shear resistance of the flat slab in punching may be a change in the use of buildings, a mistake in construction or design, tightening in the assessment of the shear resistance according to current standards or insufficient efficiency due to increased load. The strengthening of the existing building should be efficient, economical and at the same time it should reflect the requirements associated with the existing building. The parametric study presented in this paper is focused on the usually used strengthening methods and the verification of their effectiveness according to available numerical methods.